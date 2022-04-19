Foundation stone for WHO traditional medicine centre laid in Jamnagar

(L-R) Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM), in Jamnagar. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Gujrat CM Bhupendra Patel, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Mos for Women and Child Development Mahendra Munjapara are also seen. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 19, 2022 21:47 IST

‘For many regions of the world, traditional medicine is the first line of treatment’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar in Gujarat in the presence of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and World Health Organisation Director–General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The first of its kind, the GCTM will be a global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world.

Mr. Ghebreyesus described the centre as a truly global project as 107 WHO member countries have their country–specific governmental offices which means the world will come to India for its leadership in the traditional medicines.

He said traditional medicines products abound globally and the centre will go a long way in bringing their promise to fruition. For many regions of the world, traditional medicine is the first line of treatment.

“The centre will focus on data, innovation and sustainability and will optimise the use of traditional medicine.”

At the centre, the main areas will be research and leadership, evidence and learning, data and analytics, sustainability and equity and innovation and technology.

He thanked PM Modi for his leadership in providing support for setting up the centre.

PM Modi also thanked the WHO chief for his personal involvement in the project.

“The WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine is a recognition of India’s contribution and potential in this field. India takes this partnership as a huge responsibility for serving the entire humanity,” Mr. Modi said.

He also said Jamnagar was chosen for the new centre because more than 50 years ago, the world’s first Ayurvedic University was set up there.

The city has a quality Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda.

Speaking about the rich legacy of Ayurveda, the PM said it goes beyond just healing and treatment, as social health, mental health–happiness, environmental health, sympathy, compassion and productivity are all included.

“Ayurveda is taken as the knowledge of life and is deemed as fifth Veda,” he said.

Before attending the event, the PM visited the erstwhile royal family of Jamnagar, which was one of the largest princely States in India before Independence, and met Jam Shatrushalyasinh Jadeja.