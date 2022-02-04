Foundation stone for Tripura’s third Border Haat laid

Agartala

04 February 2022 07:02 IST

Haats are weekly markets on the national border, attended by vendors from each side

Foundation stone for Tripura’s third Border Haat was laid on Thursday at a zero point of border connecting India’s Kamalpur and Bangladesh’s Kurmaghat. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and senior officials of both countries were present at the foundation stone laying programme.

Two Border Haats, one at Kamalasagar in Sepahijala district and the other at Srinagar in south district are already operational in Tripura. Governments of India and Bangladesh recently approved another at Kamalpur in Tripura.

Advertising

Advertising

Officials said preparations are also ongoing to open the State’s fourth Border Haat at Ragna in Dharmanagar of north district. Besides, discussions are taking place to set up haats at Ghosh Khamar in Belonia of south district and Belcharra in Khowai district, they added.

Border Haats are weekly markets constructed on zero line of India’s boundary with Bangladesh and attended by a maximum of 50 vendors from each side. Residents staying within 5-kms from the border can enter the market place for shopping of selected items.

Addressing theinaugural function, Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that his government is keen to implement all bilateral projects and work with India for overall development of the region. He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through him sent greetings to the people of Tripura and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb as well.

Chief Minister Deb in his brief speech warned that attempts are being made to disturb warm neighbourly relation between India and Bangladesh, and ushered hope that the tie would continue to flourish.

The Chief Minister later tweeted to attribute gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Hasina for achieving ‘strong diplomatic relations between two countries’. He said apart from boosting bilateral trade, the Border Haats will help strengthen cultural ties.