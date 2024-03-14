Found evidence of illegal sand mining during searches at Jharkhand Congress MLA’s house, says ED

March 14, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Patna

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) found evidence of illegal sand mining during recent searches at 20 locations linked to Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad, the Central agency said on March 14.

The probe agency conducted searches at multiple locations in Ranchi and Hazaribagh linked to the MLA, her father and their other family members and associates on March 12. In an official statement on the search operation, the ED said it had seized unexplained cash of ₹35 lakh, fake seals of circle offices and banks, as well as various hand-written receipts/diaries.

The ED probe is based on 15 FIRs filed by the police against the MLA and her family members, accusing them of extortion, illegal sand mining and land grabbing.

Ms. Prasad, a first-time MLA, represents the Barkagaon Assembly constituency in Jharkhand. Both her father Yogendra Sao and mother Nirmala Devi had earlier represented the same seat.

‘BJP putting pressure’

After the search operation, Ms. Prasad alleged that the BJP had been putting a lot of pressure on her to contest the Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket, and that she had refused. She said the search operation was the outcome of her refusal.

An ED official said the search operations were under held under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2022, in connection with a case related to “criminal activities such as extortion, collection of levy, illegal sand mining, land grabbing”.

The official further said, “The ED initiated the investigation on the basis of more than 15 FIRs registered by the Jharkhand Police under various sections of the IPC, 1860, and the Arms Act, 1959, against Yogendra Sao, his family members and his associates. It is alleged in the FIRs that Yogendra Sao and Amba Prasad, along with their associates, are involved in various criminal activities such as extortion, collection of levy, illegal sand mining, land grabbing etc., as a result of which they have acquired proceeds of crime.”

“Such proceeds of crime were acquired in cash and subsequently utilised for further business activities and for the purchase of several immovable properties. Further investigation is under progress,“ said the ED official.