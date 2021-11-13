Forty-six DNLA militants come overground in Assam

The group had declared a unilateral ceasefire for three months as a “goodwill gesture and as a positive response to the call for peace” by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Forty-six militants of Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) came overground in Assam on Saturday as part of the ongoing peace talks with the outfit, a senior police officer said.

The group, mostly active in Dima Hasao district, had declared a unilateral ceasefire for three months on September 7 as a “goodwill gesture and as a positive response to the call for peace” by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The peace process is on track and we welcome the DNLA militants for coming overground”, the police officer said.

The ‘chairman’ of the outfit, Edika Diphusa alias Kharmindao Dimasa, his deputy Juddychan Haflongbar alias America Dimasa and ‘general secretary’ Prithamjit Jidongsa alias Galao Dimasa came to the fore on September 24 to hold peace talks with the government, the police officer said.

“More than 300 others will come overground soon once the ceasefire camp is ready,” the self-styled area commander of the outfit Naiding Dimasa said.

Additional director general of Assam Police (Special Branch) Hiren Nath and inspector general of police Dipak Kedia, along with other officers, attended a programme at Khepre Bazaar in Dima Hasao district on Saturday to receive the cadres.

The DNLA was formed in early 2019 with the purported aim to establish a “sovereign and independent Dimasa nation”.

Its members were suspected to have been involved in the killing of five drivers of coal-laden trucks in Dima Hasao district on August 27 after the vehicle owners allegedly failed to pay money as demanded by the outfit.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, after assuming office on May 10, had appealed to all militants to come forward for talks.