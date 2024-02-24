GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former wrestling coach from Haryana sentenced to death for murdering six people in February 2021

Sukhvinder shot dead Manoj Malik, his wife Sakshi Malik and their son Sartaj, wrestling coaches Satish Kumar and Pardeep Malik and wrestler Pooja on February 12, 2021

February 24, 2024 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI

A Rohtak court on February 23 sentenced a former wrestling coach to death for killing six people, including a four-year-old boy, in February 2021.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Gagan Geet Kaur also imposed a fine of ₹1.26 lakh on Sukhvinder after convicting him under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and the Arms Act.

A resident of Barauda village in Sonepat district, Sukhvinder shot dead Manoj Malik, his wife Sakshi Malik and their son Sartaj, wrestling coaches Satish Kumar and Pardeep Malik and wrestler Pooja on February 12, 2021, according to police.

Another person, Amarjeet, was injured during the incident at a wrestling venue adjacent to a private college in Rohtak, they said.

Police had then said that Sukhvinder committed the crime in a fit of rage after his services were terminated due to multiple complaints against him.

"This case falls in the category of the rarest of rare. In such circumstances, this court has no alternative except to switch over to the death penalty instead of life imprisonment," the court said in its order.

The judge added that the sentence would not be executed till the Punjab and Haryana High Court confirms the death penalty.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.