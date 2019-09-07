Other States

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee stable

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.

He is under close observation at hospital

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who was hospitalised late on Friday, remained stable on Saturday and is under close observation.

Doctors at Woodlands Multispecialty Hospital said on Saturday evening that his vital parameters were stable. “He has been administered one unit of blood and his blood pressure has stabilised,” deputy medical superintendent of the hospital Saptarshi Basu said.

Mr. Bhattacharjee had been diagnosed with chest infection and was being administered antibiotics, the doctor said.

Dr. Basu said Mr. Bhattacharjee’s health condition had improved after he was admitted to the hospital with breathing distress and low blood pressure. A team of seven doctors had been constituted and will monitor his heath.

Mr. Bhattacharjee (75), who has been ailing for quite some time, was admitted to the intensive critical care unit of the hospital at 8.35 pm on Friday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and CPI(M) State secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra visited the hospital to inquire about his health.

