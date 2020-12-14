Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee may be discharged from hospital on December 15

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.

Kolkata

14 December 2020 13:30 IST

He will continue to be under observation at home, say officials

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is likely to be discharged from the hospital on December 15 as his health condition has improved, officials said.

He has responded well to the treatment and as per plan and would be discharged but will continue to be under observation at home, they said on Monday.

“Ryles tube will be opened today, the catheter has already been opened, and the arterial line is likely to be opened soon. All other supports are being gradually removed,” a hospital spokesperson said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Bhattacharjee was admitted to the hospital in south Kolkata on December 9 as his breathing problems aggravated and had to be put on ventilation. His oxygen saturation had deteriorated to 70%, though he was COVID-negative.

“He will be under oral steroids for some time and physiotherapy will continue. Doctors will continue to monitor his health. Home backpack support will continue as usual,” a doctor said.