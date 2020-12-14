Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee may be discharged from hospital on December 15

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is likely to be discharged from the hospital on December 15 as his health condition has improved, officials said.
He has responded well to the treatment and as per plan and would be discharged but will continue to be under observation at home, they said on Monday.
“Ryles tube will be opened today, the catheter has already been opened, and the arterial line is likely to be opened soon. All other supports are being gradually removed,” a hospital spokesperson said.
Mr. Bhattacharjee was admitted to the hospital in south Kolkata on December 9 as his breathing problems aggravated and had to be put on ventilation. His oxygen saturation had deteriorated to 70%, though he was COVID-negative.
“He will be under oral steroids for some time and physiotherapy will continue. Doctors will continue to monitor his health. Home backpack support will continue as usual,” a doctor said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath