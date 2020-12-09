Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee critical, put on ventilator support

“He remains critical but responding to treatment,” a statement issued by Woodlands Hospital said. An RT-PCR test conducted on him revealed that he has no COVID-19 infection.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and veteran Communist leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was put on ventilator support on December 9 after being admitted to a private health facility. Mr. Bhattacharjee (76) was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state with his oxygen level dropping alarmingly.

Though his oxygen level improved, the concentration of carbon dioxide in the blood remains a concern for doctors treating him at Woodlands Hospital. “He remains critical but responding to treatment,” a statement issued by the hospital said. An RT-PCR test conducted on him revealed that he has no COVID-19 infection. The hospital has set up a five-member medical board for his treatment

Mr. Bhattacherjee has been ailing for quite some time, and is a patient of advanced COPD (Chronic Obstructive pulmonary disease).

A host of political leaders including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the hospital. “We extend all help to the family we want his to get well soon,” said Ms. Banerjee who also met the former Chief Minister’s daughter. She also assured the hospital of support including experts if they need from state-run health facilities.

Senior Left Front leaders including CPI(M) State secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra and Left Front chairman Biman Bose also visited the hospital.

In September 2019, Mr. Bhattacharjee was hospitalised with breathing distress.