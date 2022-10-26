Former Uttarakhand DGP booked on charges of fraudulently buying forest land

The former DGP is also accused of misusing his powers and harassing the officials who objected to the land purchase by him and eight others who too were booked under similar charges by the police. File | Photo Credit: Virender Singh Negi

Former Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) B.S. Sidhu was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and charges of criminal conspiracy, forgery, cheating and other Sections of the Indian Penal Code for fraudulently buying forest land in the State. He is accused of using the identity of a dead man to purchase land that belonged to the Forest Department.

He is also accused of misusing his power and influence on the administrative staff (Tehsildar) for purchasing the land and also cutting 25 full-grown trees on the reserved area without permission.

According to the complainant Ashutosh Singh, Divisional Forest Officer (Mussoorie), Mr. Sidhu had bought 1.5 hectares in Vir Girwali village in the Mussoorie Forest Division in 2012. In March 2013, 25 Sal trees were cut from this land.

The matter remained hidden for long but when the senior Forest Department official got to know about it, he was fined. Later the registry of land in Mr. Sidhu's name was also cancelled.

“The land was purchased with documents of a person named Matkumal, who died in 1983. Even National Green Tribunal, in its order dated 27, August, 2018, had fined Mr. Sidhu ₹46,14,960 for cutting trees in the reserved forest area,” the complainant told police.

The former DGP is also accused of misusing his powers and harassing the officials who objected to the land purchase by him and eight others who too were booked under similar charges by the police.

“The eight other people booked in the FIR are two Meerut-based lawyers who helped Mr. Sidhu in making fraud documents and a Tehsildar rank officer who helped the former DGP in land purchase along with five others,” added a senior official involved in the investigation.

The Forest Department had sought permission from the government to file a case against Mr. Sidhu under charges of fraudulently buying land in the reserve forest and felling trees.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Dehradun, Mr. Daleep Singh Kunwar told The Hindu that a case had been filed on the complaint of a Forest Department officer.

“Circle Officer Dalanwala area [Deputy SP] is investigating the matter and further course of action will be taken on the basis of the findings in the investigation,” he added.