Former Uttarakhand Cong. chief Kishore Upadhyay expelled from party

Former Uttarakhand Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay Harish Rawat in Dehradun. File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Uttarakhand Congress president Kishore Upadhyay has been expelled from the party for six years for anti-party activities amid speculation that he might join the Bhartiya Janata Party.

Mr. Upadhyay was earlier removed from all party positions as a disciplinary action after he met BJP leaders here, including the party's election in-charge for Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi.

Speculation is rife that Mr. Upadhyay may join the BJP on Thursday and the saffron party is preparing to field him from the Tehri Assembly seat which he had won in 2002 and 2007.

Assembly polls in Uttarakhand will be held on February 14.


