Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat hospitalised

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat was hospitalised here early on Monday after he complained of dizziness.
Mr. Rawat was admitted to the Max hospital in Dehradun in the wee hours, his chief spokesperson Surendra Kumar said.
“Routine check-ups have been conducted and all his reports are normal. There is nothing to worry,” Mr. Kumar said, adding that Rawat would be discharged soon.
