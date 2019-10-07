Other States

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat hospitalised

more-in

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat was hospitalised here early on Monday after he complained of dizziness.

Mr. Rawat was admitted to the Max hospital in Dehradun in the wee hours, his chief spokesperson Surendra Kumar said.

“Routine check-ups have been conducted and all his reports are normal. There is nothing to worry,” Mr. Kumar said, adding that Rawat would be discharged soon.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Other States
Uttarakhand
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 9:42:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/former-uttarakhand-cm-harish-rawat-hospitalised/article29614963.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY