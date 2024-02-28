GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former Uttar Pradesh MLA Shah Alam joins Samajwadi Party

Shah Alam, alias Guddu Jamali, a two-time MLA from Mubarakpur seat of Azamgarh, is considered to have a good following in the district.

February 28, 2024 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and former Uttar Pradesh MLA Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali, on February 28, joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the presence of Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Mr. Jamali, a two-time MLA (2012, 2017) from Mubarakpur seat of Azamgarh, is considered to have a good following in the district.

He had contested 2014 and 2022 Lok Sabha by-election from Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat against SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav, respectively, on a BSP ticket.

In 2022 bypoll, Mr. Jamali had secured 2,66,210 votes from the constituency, apparently on the back of the Muslim voters. BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua won that poll by getting 3.12 lakh votes, while SP's Dharmendra Yadav secured 3.04 lakh votes.

In 2014 poll also, Mr. Jamali secured more than 2.66 lakh votes from Azamgarh and was at third place, while SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav won the seat securing 3.40 lakh votes.

SP has not yet declared any candidate on Azamgarh seat and has made Dharmendra Yadav in-charge of this and Kannauj seat.

