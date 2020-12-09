Other States

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Laxman Singh dead

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Laxman Singh has died at his home in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh after a prolonged illness, family sources said.

He was 86.

Singh was elected MLA from the Khatoli Assembly Constituency on a Bharatiya Kranti Dal ticket in 1974.

He was elected again from the same seat in 1977 as a Janata Party candidate and appointed Minister in the Ram Naresh Yadav-led government in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh, who is survived by his three sons, was a lawyer.

