Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's health condition remains critical: Hospital

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh continues to be on life support, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) said on Saturday.

"Former UP chief minister and former governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh ji is on life saving support system (ventilator). There is no change in his health condition,” a release issued by the hospital said.

He is under close monitoring of senior doctors of critical care medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology departments. Director of the institute Prof R.K. Dhiman is also keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health, it added.

The 89-year-old BJP veteran was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level. Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.