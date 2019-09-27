Charges framed against Kalyan Singh, gets bail in Babri case

A Special CBI court in Lucknow on Friday framed charges against former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.

The court granted him bail on a personal bond of ₹2 lakh.

Mr. Singh, who was earlier exempted from facing trial in the case due to the constitutional immunity he enjoys as the Governor of Rajasthan, was summoned by the court after his tenure expired recently.

Mr. Singh, 87, was reinducted into the BJP earlier in September.

He faces trial under various clauses of the Indian Penal Code: 153A, 153B, 295, 295A, 505 and 120B. These relate to promoting enmity between different groups; imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration; statements conducing to public mischief; injuring or defiling place of worship; deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings and criminal conspiracy.

K.K. Mishra, a defence counsel, said Mr. Singh would now have to face day-to-day trial in the case though he would not be required to personally appear in court.

The Lodh leader was the Chief Minister when Hindutva activists demolished the Mughal-era mosque on December 6, 1992.

Before appearing in the court, Mr. Singh said: “I will honour the court, have always done that.”

His grandson Sandeep Singh, a Minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, was by his side.