Other States

Former Tripura PWD Minister Badal Chowdhury arrested

more-in

The Tripura High Court heard the anticipatory bail plea of Mr. Chowdhury on Monday

CPI(M) central committee member Badal Chowdhury, accused of being involved in a ₹630 crore scam that allegedly took place during his tenure as the Public Works Department (PWD) Minister during the Left Front rule in Tripura, has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

West Tripura district Superintendent of Police Manik Das said that Mr. Chowdhury was arrested on Monday night.

He was absconding after a local court denied him anticipatory bail on Wednesday.

“Acting on information that Chowdhury was admitted to a hospital, police arrested him. He would be taken into custody after he recovers from his illness,” Mr. Das told reporters.

Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, CPI(M) State Committee Secretary Gautam Das and other Left leaders visited the hospital on Monday night to meet Mr. Chowdhury.

Hospital sources said the condition of the former PWD Minister was critical.

Meanwhile, the Tripura High Court heard the anticipatory bail plea of Mr. Chowdhury on Monday.

The Court has reserved its verdict till Tuesday.

Former Kolkata Mayor Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya participated in Mr. Chowdhury’s bail plea hearing while Advocate General Arun Kanti Bhowmick opposed the petition.

Former PWD engineer-in-chief Sunil Bhowmik had been arrested and a warrant issued against former Chief Secretary Yashpal Singh in connection with the scam.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Tripura
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 24, 2019 3:33:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/former-tripura-pwd-minister-badal-chowdhury-arrested/article29768454.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY