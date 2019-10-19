Former Tripura PWD Minister absconding

Nine police personnel have been placed under suspension in Tripura over the past two days after they failed to track absconding CPI(M) veteran and former PWD Minister Badal Choudhury, wanted in a ₹600-crore construction work scam.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (District Intelligence Branch) Banoj Biplab Das was suspended on Saturday on charge of dereliction of duty.

On Friday, officer in charge of the West Agartala Police Station D.P. Roy and six other personnel either attached with the Crime Branch or the Special Branch, were suspended, a day after West Tripura Superintendent of Police Ajit Pratap Singh was placed under suspension. Three personal security staff of Mr. Choudhury were among those who faced action.

The BJP-led coalition government also carried out a major reshuffle in the top and middle rung of the State police.

Mr. Choudhury was named in an FIR registered in the West Agartala Police Station by the Vigilance Department, which probed the alleged ₹600 crore construction work scam in the PWD in 2008.