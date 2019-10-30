Other States

Former TMC leader meets Mamata

Former Trinamool Congress leader and ex-Mayor Sovan Chatterjee delivered a new twist in Bengal politics on Tuesday when he visited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of Bhai Phonta. Mr. Chatterjee had recently joined the BJP and the decision to meet Ms. Banerjee embarrassed the top BJP leaders.

“Anyone can meet any other person during an auspicious occasion. He has been visiting her [Ms. Banerjee] for several years during Bhai Phonta. It is not an issue,” said BJP State president Dilip Ghosh.

Ms. Banerjee or Mr. Chatterjee did not comment about the visit.

