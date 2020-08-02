Former Speaker of Goa Assembly Anant Shet dead

Panaji

02 August 2020 11:12 IST

He represented the Mayem Assembly constituency in North Goa district from 2007 to 2017.

Former speaker of Goa Assembly and BJP leader Anant Shet died on the morning of August 2 at a hospital near here, a party leader said.

He was 59. He is survived by his wife and son.

Mr. Shet died at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji where he was admitted after prolonged illness.

He was the Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly from January 12, 2016 to March 14, 2017.

Describing him as a grassrootsleader, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant condoled Mr. Shet’s death.

“Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of former Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly and Senior BJP leader Shri Anant Shet. A grassroot leader and very humble and down to earth person. His contribution towards the state and service to the people will always be remembered,” Mr. Sawant tweeted.

BJP State general secretary Narendra Sawaikar also expressed grief over Mr. Shet’s death.

“Saddened to learn about sad and untimely demise of 2 time MLA of Mayem and former speaker #AnantShet. My deepest condolences to his family. May his departed soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti!” he said in a tweet.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Digambar Kamat also expressed his condolences. “Deeply saddened by the passing away of former Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Anant Vishnu Shet. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.