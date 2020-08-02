Former Speaker of Goa Assembly Anant Shet dead

Former speaker of Goa Assembly and BJP leader Anant Shet died on the morning of August 2 at a hospital near here, a party leader said.
He was 59. He is survived by his wife and son.
Mr. Shet died at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji where he was admitted after prolonged illness.
He was the Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly from January 12, 2016 to March 14, 2017.
He represented the Mayem Assembly constituency in North Goa district from 2007 to 2017.
Describing him as a grassrootsleader, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant condoled Mr. Shet’s death.
“Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of former Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly and Senior BJP leader Shri Anant Shet. A grassroot leader and very humble and down to earth person. His contribution towards the state and service to the people will always be remembered,” Mr. Sawant tweeted.
BJP State general secretary Narendra Sawaikar also expressed grief over Mr. Shet’s death.
“Saddened to learn about sad and untimely demise of 2 time MLA of Mayem and former speaker #AnantShet. My deepest condolences to his family. May his departed soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti!” he said in a tweet.
Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Digambar Kamat also expressed his condolences. “Deeply saddened by the passing away of former Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Anant Vishnu Shet. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath