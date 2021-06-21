Former Punjab IGP joins AAP in the presence of Kejriwal

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was a member of the SIT which probed the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firing incidents.

Ahead of Punjab Assembly election early next year, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who was a member of the Special Investigating Team (SIT) which probed the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firing incidents, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday.

Mr. Singh was inducted into the party at an event in Amritsar in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab AAP president Bhagwant Mann.

In April, Mr. Singh took premature retirement after the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed a report by the SIT of Punjab Police (of which Mr. Kunwar was a part) into the firing incident. Later on, consequent to the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Punjab government constituted a new three-member SIT and directed it to complete the investigations, preferably in six months.

Two persons were killed in the police firing in Behbal Kalan of Faridkot district, which followed the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Kejriwal said that Mr. Singh was instrumental in exposing the ‘masterminds’ behind the Bargari sacrilege case and the Kotkapura incident. “However, the entire system ganged up against him. When he felt that nothing could be done while staying inside the system, he resigned... He left his job so that he could fight to deliver justice for people of Punjab. I want to assure that once the AAP forms the government the ‘masterminds’ of Bargari sacrilege case will be punished,” he said.

Hitting out at the ruling Congress, Mr. Kejriwal said the State was passing through a very bad phase. “The leaders of the ruling party in Punjab are fighting among themselves for power. One [leader] says ‘I want to be the CM’... the other says ‘I want to be the CM’. When the people of Punjab were badly affected due to COVID-19, the Congress leaders kept fighting,” he said.