Former Punjab DGP V.K. Bhawra cleared for Central deputation after AAP government nod

The AAP govt. had sought an explanation from him for mishandling certain crime incidents, including the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
September 13, 2022 00:23 IST

Former Punjab Director General of Police V.K. Bhawra who went on leave after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government sought an explanation from him for mishandling certain crime incidents, including the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, has been cleared for Central deputation.

According to data available with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Mr. Bhawra, a 1987 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Punjab cadre, has been cleared for a posting at the Centre along with Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu, a 1989 batch IPS officer.

As per norms, Mr. Bhawra has been placed on the “offer list” for Central deputation after the State government’s nod. Days before his leave was to come to an end, the officer was transferred as Chairman, Punjab Police Housing Corporation.

Mr. Bhawra was appointed as the State DGP in January this year by the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government just before the model code of conduct was enforced ahead of the Punjab Assembly election.

The State does not have a full-time DGP yet. After Mr. Bhawra proceeded on a two-month leave in July, the government gave Gaurav Yadav, a 1992-batch IPS officer an additional charge as the State’s police chief. 

