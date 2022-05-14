Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar quits party

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar. | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

May 14, 2022 12:57 IST

Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar had criticised former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi

Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on May 14 said he is quitting the party. Announcing his decision on Facebook, he said, “Good luck and goodbye to Congress party,” he said.

“Please take control of the situation in your hand. Please recognise your friends and foes. If you can’t recognise friends and foes then at least recognise assets and liabilities,” Mr. Jakhar appealed.

Hours before the announcement of Punjab’s chief ministerial candidate in February, Mr. Jakhar had announced his quitting from active electoral politics. “There are some colleagues in the party with whom it has become difficult to go along, and hence I am quitting. I had enough. But I am very much part and parcel of the Congress party. Whatever duties the party gives me, I’ll perform. It’s only active electoral politics that I am quitting,” Mr. Jakhar had said.

Mr. Jakhar courted controversy by using objectionable language against former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, a Dalit, and termed him a liability to the party after Congress lost the Punjab Assembly polls to the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Congress Disciplinary Committee recommended party chief Sonia Gandhi that Mr. Jakhar remain in the Congress, but should not hold any party positions. Though there were reports that the Committee had recommended a two-year suspension for Mr. Jakhar, senior members of the disciplinary panel refuted these reports.

Accusing Mr. Jakhar of using objectionable language against Mr. Channi and the Scheduled Caste community during a TV interview, some leaders, including former Minister Raj Kumar Verka, had demanded action against him.