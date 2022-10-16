Former Punjab Congress Minster Sunder Sham Arora arrested by Vigilance Bureau allegedly for offering bribe

Sunder Sham Arora was Industries Minister in the previous Congress government

The Hindu Bureau Chandigarh
October 16, 2022 11:05 IST

Sunder Sham Arora. File photo: www.punjabassembly.nic.in

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested former Congress minister Sunder Sham Arora for allegedly offering a bribe of ₹50 lakh to an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of the Bureau.

State Vigilance Bureau, Chief Director, Varinder Kumar on Sunday said an FIR on October 15, 2022 was filed against Mr. Arora under section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act on the statement of Manmohan Kumar, AIG, VB (Flying Squad). 

He said that AIG Manmohan Kumar has complained that Mr. Arora met him on October 14, 2022, and offered him a sum of Rs. one crore for getting favour in a vigilance inquiry registered against him. 

The VB Chief added that the former Minister has offered to pay ₹50 lakh on the next day i.e. October 15, 2022, and the balance amount at a later date. He said that the AIG has apprised the Chief Director and he then ordered to register the bribery case against the accused. “In this case, Mr. Arora has been arrested and Rs 50 lakh has been recovered from him. Further investigation, in this case, is under progress,” he said.

Mr. Arora joined the BJP after quitting the Congress in June this year. He was the Industries Minister in the previous Congress government. 

