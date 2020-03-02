Other States

Former Punjab CM Badal expresses concern over ‘threat to peace, communal harmony’

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal | File

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal | File   | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR

‘Growing climate of fear, insecurity and uncertainty in the minds of the minority communities must be addressed’

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal has expressed grave concern over what he called the “deeply disturbing threat to peace, communal harmony and secular values in the country”.

Mr. Badal, who was addressing a party rally in Punjab’s Bathinda on March 1, where he described secularism as “the bedrock on which India as a nation stands” and said that the founding fathers had always considered it as a glue that bound people of diverse backgrounds, religions, languages and cultures in our country together.

Also read | Delhi violence: In times of distress, humanity shines

“We must build a strong India through an approach based on a genuine mutual respect and understanding among different communities,” he said. Mr. Badal called upon the State and the Union governments to take definite steps to improve communal relations.

He said the tragic happenings over the past fortnight in Delhi and the country in general were a cause of concern. “There is a growing climate of fear, insecurity and uncertainty in the minds of the members of the minority communities which must be addressed”.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2020 10:41:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/former-punjab-cm-badal-expresses-concern-over-threat-to-peace-communal-harmony/article30961336.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY