Former Punjab CM Amarinder meets PM over Punjab situation

December 16, 2022 08:32 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amarinder Singh on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and deliberated over the prevailing situation in Punjab.

Capt. Amarinder said he had a detailed meeting with the Prime Minister for about half an hour in New Delhi, in which they had comprehensive and elaborate discussions about the prevailing situation in Punjab.

Expressing concern over the drones from Pakistan, which were carrying weapons and drugs, he told reporters in Delhi that these weapons and drugs were finding their way into the hands of those who were trying to disturb peace in Punjab.

He pointed out that he had always been warning against Pakistani designs and now the frequency of infiltration of weapons and drugs is quite high.

Capt. Amarinder also condemned the incident of arson outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar where some furniture including chairs and benches were set on fire. He said this was quite unacceptable and called for an end to such acts. He warned against letting the situation drift any further.

