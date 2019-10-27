Other States

Former Punjab BJP chief Kamal Sharma dies

more-in

Mr. Sharma was on a morning walk when he suffered a heart attack

Former Punjab BJP president and senior party leader Kamal Sharma passed away on the morning of October 27 after suffering a heart attack in Ferozepur district.

Mr. Sharma, 48, went for a morning walk when he suffered a heart attack, a close aide of Mr. Sharma said

He was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Mr. Sharma is survived by his wife and two children.

Two hours back, Mr. Sharma had greeted people on Deepavali through his Twitter handle.

Subscribe to The Hindu - Get 20 % off this Diwali

Comments
Related Topics National Other States
death
Punjab
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2019 10:22:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/former-punjab-bjp-chief-kamal-sharma-dies/article29810696.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY