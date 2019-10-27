Former Punjab BJP chief Kamal Sharma dies

Former Punjab BJP president and senior party leader Kamal Sharma passed away on the morning of October 27 after suffering a heart attack in Ferozepur district.

Mr. Sharma, 48, went for a morning walk when he suffered a heart attack, a close aide of Mr. Sharma said

He was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Mr. Sharma is survived by his wife and two children.

Two hours back, Mr. Sharma had greeted people on Deepavali through his Twitter handle.