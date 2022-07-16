Former Punjab Assembly Speaker Nirmal Singh Kahlon passes away

July 16, 2022

In this June 2009 file photo, the then Punjab Assembly Speaker Nirmal Singh Kahlon arrives to attend the first day of monsoon session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh. | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

Former Punjab Assembly Speaker and senior SAD leader Nirmal Singh Kahlon died on Saturday, July 16, 2022, after a prolonged illness, said a party leader. He was 79. Senior Akali leader Daljit Singh Cheema, in a tweet, said the last rites of Kahlon will be performed in Dadujodh village, near Fatehgarh Churian in Gurdaspur district on July 17. Kahlon was Minister for Rural Development and Panchayats in the Akali Dal-BJP government from 1997 to 2002. He had also served as the speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha from 2007 to 2012. Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal offered his condolences on the death of the senior party leader. “Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of senior Akali leader & former Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker S Nirmal Singh Ji Kahlon. Kahlon sahab was a source of inspiration for all of us. His wise counsel will always be missed. I stand with Kahlon family in this hour of grief,” Mr. Badal said in a tweet.



