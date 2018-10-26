Former Odisha MP demands action against attackers

Former Lok Sabha member and president of Utkal Bharat party Kharabela Swain, who was attacked allegedly by ruling BJD cadres at a public meeting at Aul in Kendrapara district on Wednesday, met State DGP R.P. Sharma here at the police headquarters and urged him to ensure that the culprits are immediately arrested.

“Unless the culprits are arrested and exemplary punishment is given to them, no political party, other than the ruling BJD, will feel secure holding public meetings anywhere in the State during the run-up to the Assembly and general elections scheduled early next year,” Mr. Swain told the DGP. Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Mr. Swain hoped that the DGP would take up the matter seriously.

‘Assaulted, threatened’

While addressing a street corner meeting at Annapurna Bazaar on Wednesday evening, about 25 to 30 men barged onto the podium and stopped Mr. Swain from addressing the gathering. “You cannot speak against the BJD and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here in Aul as the area belongs to Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Keshari Deb,” Mr. Swain quoted the men who claimed to be BJD workers.

“Resisting the highhandedness of the youth, I sat on a dharna at the spot. But they dragged me by my neck, assaulted me and my party workers and pushed me into my vehicle threatening that if I dare to speak against the BJD and Naveen Patnaik again, they will hack me to death," Mr. Swain alleged, adding that he has already submitted a complaint to Kendrapara SP naming at least five attackers.