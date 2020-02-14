Former Odisha MLA held on murder charge

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday removed former MLA Anup Sai from the post of chairman of Odisha State Warehousing Corporation after the Chhattisgarh police arrested him for his alleged involvement in the murder of a mother and daughter.

Mr. Sai was elected thrice as MLA from Brajarajnagar constituency in Jharsuguda district on Congress ticket before switching to the BJD.

The bodies of the mother (32) and her daughter (14) were found in Raigad district of Chhattisgharh in 2016. It was alleged that the bodies were dumped there to muddle the investigation.