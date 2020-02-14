Other States

Former Odisha MLA held on murder charge

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday removed former MLA Anup Sai from the post of chairman of Odisha State Warehousing Corporation after the Chhattisgarh police arrested him for his alleged involvement in the murder of a mother and daughter.

Mr. Sai was elected thrice as MLA from Brajarajnagar constituency in Jharsuguda district on Congress ticket before switching to the BJD.

The bodies of the mother (32) and her daughter (14) were found in Raigad district of Chhattisgharh in 2016. It was alleged that the bodies were dumped there to muddle the investigation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 14, 2020 1:51:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/former-odisha-mla-held-on-murder-charge/article30815063.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY