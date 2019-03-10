Former Odisha CM’s daughter joins BJD

Sunita Biswal, daughter of former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Hemananda Biswal, joined the Biju Janata Dal here on Saturday.

Ms. Biswal was welcomed by Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik at his residence.

Naba Kishore Das, former working president of the State Congress unit who had joined the ruling party last month, accompanied her to Nabin Niwas, the CM’s residence.

“I am deeply impressed by the welfare programmes being implemented by Mr. Patnaik. He has been running a transparent government for years. My decision to join the BJD is purely a personal one. I was not neglected in Congress. In fact, my candidature for an MLA seat was seriously being considered,” said Ms. Biswal.

Reacting to the development, Mr. Biswal said, “It was her own decision to join BJD. I have been associated with the Congress for 60 years. My daughter’s decision has saddened me. I want to make it clear that I am ready to shoulder whatever responsibility Congress would deem fit for me.”

“My daughter will work for her party while I am completely devoted to working for Congress. I cannot leave the party,” said the former CM.