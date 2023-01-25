ADVERTISEMENT

Former Odisha CM Giridhar Gamang quits BJP, may join BRS

January 25, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

He thanks PM Modi and Amit Shah for their support; says ‘can tolerate insult, but not humiliation.

PTI

Former Odisha CM Giridhar Gamang (centre) with Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during a meeting in Hyderabad recently. Shishir Gamang (left) is also seen. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Odisha Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that he faced “humiliation” in the party.

Mr. Gamang is likely to join K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), sources said.

Mr. Gamang’s son Shishir also quit the saffron party.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I can tolerate insult, but not humiliation,” Mr. Gamang told reporters here.

While thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their support, the veteran tribal leader said he was not given “proper importance in the party and also in Koraput" from where he was elected to the Lok Sabha nine times.

Mr. Gamang said he has sent his resignation letter to BJP national president JP Nadda.

He had quit the Congress party and joined the BJP in 2015.

In the letter to Mr. Nadda, Mr. Gamang said he took the decision because of his “inability to discharge political, social and moral duty towards the people of Odisha for the last several years" under the saffron brigade.

Mr. Gamang and his son had also skipped the BJP's state executive meeting held here on Sunday.

Recently, Mr. Gamang and his son had met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and discussed various issues, including joining the Bharat Rastra Samithi, the sources said.

The father-son duo would soon hold a press conference to announce the date of joining the BRS, the sources said, adding that Gamang may lead the party in the state in the 2024 elections as its Odisha president.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US