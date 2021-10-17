Former Nanded MP Bhaskar Patil Khatgaonkar quits BJP, joins Congress

Nanded/Aurangabad

17 October 2021 17:20 IST

Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan welcomed Bhaskar Patil Khatgaonkar into the Congress

Former Nanded MP Bhaskar Patil Khatgaonkar on Sunday quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the Congress, which he had left seven years ago, along with former MLA Omprakash Pokarna.

Mr. Khatgaonkar said he earlier was an opponent of Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan but not anymore, adding that he liked the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but "I need to be in the Congress if our activists have to get justice".

Mr. Chavan welcomed Mr. Khatgaonkar and Mr. Pokarna into the party, tweeting that their presence would strengthen the Congress in not just Nanded but all of Marathwada.

