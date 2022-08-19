Former Mumbai zonal director of Narcotics Control Bureau Sameer Wankhede threatened on Twitter

“A non-cognisable offence was registered under Section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code,” an official said.

Former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede on August 19 lodged a police complaint in Mumbai after receiving threat from an unidentified Twitter user, an official said.

“Wankhede, former Mumbai zonal director of the NCB, visited the suburban Goregaon Police Station in the morning,” he said.

"A non-cognisable offence was registered under Section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code," the official said. The cyber cell of Mumbai Police is also conducting a probe into the matter.

Mr. Wankhede received the threat on August 18 from a Twitter handle a day after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against jailed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik for allegedly defaming Mr. Wankhede over his caste certificate.

Mr. Malik, when he was a Minister, had accused Mr. Wankhede of using a bogus caste certificate to get his government job. The latter had denied the charge.

Mr. Wankhede was in news during his stint with the NCB as he had probed some high-profile drug-related cases involving Bollywood celebrities.