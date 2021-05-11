JAP chief Pappu Yadav held in Bihar

Officials have not stated a reason for arrest of former MP, who has been vocal against resources not being used

Former MP from Madhepura and Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) chief Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav was arrested on Tuesday and brought to Patna.

Mr. Yadav had recently flagged the issue of over 30 ambulances parked idle in BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy’s native village Amnour in Saran district of Bihar. The ambulances were bought with MPLADS (Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) funds in the year 2019.

“I have been taken to Patna’s Gandhi Maidan police station after being arrested”, tweeted Pappu Yadav.

Mr. Yadav, of late, has been visiting hospitals, cremation grounds and pharmacists across the State to highlight the lack of preparedness and black-marketing of drugs during COVID-19 pandemic.

He posted another tweet in Hindi to say, “If confrontation with a situation to keep one’s own life at stake during Corona time is a crime, then, yes, I’m a criminal. PM sahab, CM sahab, I’ll not stop even if hanged or sent to jail. I’ll save people, will keep exposing dishonesty”.

However, it is still not clear why Mr. Yadav has been arrested or detained as police officials have not been answering phone calls.

When asked, Mr. Yadav said, “Only they (policemen) will tell you why I’ve been arrested. I have been helping people and their family for over a month during this pandemic time despite undergoing several operations recently”.

Recently, he had “raided” the native village of Mr. Rudy, where over 30 ambulances with the labels “MPLADS-2019” and bearing the name of Mr. Rudy were parked on the premises allegedly owned by him. The ambulances were covered with plastic sheets and tarpaulin.

“I’ve nothing against Rudy ji but as he had said that the ambulances are parked due to lack of drivers, here I’ve a bunch of drivers with their driving licences ready to go to Saran to drive those ambulances in the service of COVID-19 patients”, Mr. Yadav later told journalists in Patna, surrounded by a group of drivers showing their driving licences and expressing their willingness to drive the ambulances “wherever required”.

“There are over 30 ambulances here. But, there were many more which were removed from earlier. We want to know why they were not being used and kept off the streets at a time when there is a huge rise in COVID-19 cases and oxygen, drugs and ambulances are in short supply. The ambulance service providers are levying hefty charges from those in need”, asked Mr. Yadav while, urging the State government to look into it.

However, Mr. Rudy soon released a video and hit back at Mr. Yadav.

“There were only 20 ambulances parked there because of lack of drivers. If Pappu Yadav wants to take all these ambulances, he can do so, but with a promise to the people of Saran that he will provide drivers for all of them. Mr. Yadav should do politics in Madhepura, not in Saran”, retorted Mr. Rudy.