Other States

Former M.P. Minister, Congress leader Mahesh Joshi dead

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Minister Mahesh Joshi died at a private hospital here after a prolonged illness, his family sources said on April 10.

Mr. Joshi was 82. He died April 9 late night, they said.

The three-time MLA was first elected to the State Assembly in 1967 from Indore-1 constituency. He was later elected twice from Indore-3 Assembly segment.

Mr. Joshi became a State Minister in 1985.

His mortal remains would be consigned to flames in his home district Indore on April 10.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief Kamal Nath expressed grief over his death.

Taking to Twitter, Nath said Joshi's death was an irreparable loss to the party. PTI LAL NP NP

