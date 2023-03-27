Former MP Atique Ahmed reaches Prayagraj jail amid heavy security

March 27, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Lucknow

The convoy of criminal-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, an accused in the sensational murder of Umesh Pal last month, reached Naini central jail in Prayagraj from Sabarmati central jail in Gujarat on March 27 evening amid heavy security. The convoy which left Gujarat on Sunday afternoon entered Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh before reaching Uttar Pradesh, the home State of Mr. Ahmed.

The former Lok Sabha member from Phulpur was shifted to the Sabarmati central jail in the wake of a Supreme Court order in 2019 after being accused of kidnapping a businessman Mohit Jaiswal while in prison in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Ahmed, who faces roughly seven dozen case including the recent Umesh Pal murder case, has been taken to Prayagraj for a court case amid rising pressure to solve the Umesh Pal killing, a prime witness in the 2005 Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal murder. The five main assailants are absconding and the State police has announced a cash reward of ₹5 lakh on each.

It is believed that some shooters have sneaked into Nepal, which shares an open border with India, making it difficult to apprehend them. As the issue is becoming a huge embarrassment for the U.P. police, it has contacted central intelligence agencies to help find the assailants named as prime accused in the case.

Earlier Mr. Ahmed feared for his life when he was coming out of the Gujarat jail, alleging that he might be murdered. “Hatya, hatya (murder, murder),” he said wearing a white turban, before police personnel whisked him away.