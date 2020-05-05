Former MLA moves HC over refusal to permit azan

Former Aligarh MLA Zameerullah Khan has approached the Allahabad High Court over Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Lakxar’s refusal to allow azan, the Muslim call to ritual prayer, in local mosques.

“The District Magistrate is misusing his powers. Some Hathras residents approached me for support. When we didn’t get any response from higher officials of the Aligarh zone, we approached the Allahabad High Court and our appeal has been admitted. It has been merged with the PIL of Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari as the DM of Ghazipur had also passed a similar oral order,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Bench of Justice Shashi Kant Gupta and Justice Ajit Kumar heard the arguments through videoconferencing and reserved judgment.

Local social worker and former municipal councillor Raees Abbasi told The Hindu that he, along with locals, met the DM many times and told him that azan would not lead to any violation of lockdown but he refused to listen. “Azan is given by the muezzin and it doesn’t take more than 90 seconds. We told him that nobody would rush to the mosque after azan,” he said. He asked if there was an order from Lucknow, how was azan still being allowed in neighbouring districts of Aligarh, Mathura and Agra. “Azan helps the faithful during Ramzan as they get to know the sehri and iftar time [meals before daybreak and after sunset],” he added.

Mr. Laxhar declined to comment on the case saying it was sub judice, but pointed out that azan was not being allowed in Ghazipur and Farrukhabad as well. “I don’t buy the argument that if neighbouring districts were allowing it, we should allow. On March 26, it was mutually agreed upon that no religious activity would take place in temples and mosques,” he claimed.

When asked whether he was confusing between azan and namaz and if he had an order from the State government, he refused to comment and insisted on waiting for the High Court order.