Former MLA Imran Masood expelled from BSP, may rejoin Congress

August 29, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Lucknow

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday expelled former MLA and influential Muslim member Imran Masood for indiscipline and anti-party activities, after he heaped praise on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In a press statement, issued by the BSP Saharanpur district unit president Janeshwar Prasad, the party said the former MLA was involved in anti-party activities and faced charges of indiscipline, and despite repeated warnings there had been no change in his approach.

Masood ‘was inactive’

“Imran Masood was given a membership book to launch a membership drive in West U.P., but he remained inactive in the membership drive across Western U.P. A member of his family was given a ticket to contest the mayoral election from Saharanpur Municipal Corporation but was defeated by the BJP candidate. The BSP had made it clear that if Mr. Masood’s family member loses the mayoral election, he will not get a Lok Sabha election ticket. The BSP is a disciplined party, where such activities are not tolerated, hence Imran Masood (former MLA) is expelled from the party,” a statement issued by the BSP district president. said

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Masood who won the 2007 assembly polls from Muzaffarabad seat has lost the last four elections he contested but is still thought to have significant influence among Muslims in West U.P.

Before joining the BSP on October 19, last year, the former MLA was a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and joined during the 2022 assembly polls. He was associated with the Congress earlier and fought the 2014, and 2019 parliamentary polls and the 2017 assembly elections on the grand-old party’s symbol. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Masood polled roughly four lakh votes in Saharanpur and is remembered for allegedly threatening Narendra Modi, the BJP’s prime-ministerial candidate at the time, in a speech.

After his expulsion, the former MLA said his heart is with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi triggering speculation that he may rejoin the grand-old-party. “My heart is with Rahul Gandhi, but it is up to my supporters to decide where I should go from here. I am praising Rahul Gandhi, as he is a very good person and leader,” said Mr. Masood to reporters in Saharanpur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT