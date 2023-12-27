GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former Minister Surajit Datta critically ill

Mr. Datta, who was previously state Congress President, joined the BJP ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections

December 27, 2023 06:42 am | Updated 06:43 am IST - Agartala

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and senior BJP leader Surajit Datta has been hospitalised after falling critically ill at his residence here on December 26. Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma and Union MoS Pratima Bhoumik, visited him at the private hospital he was admitted.

Doctors said the 70-year-old leader has been dealing with multiple health issues over the past few years. Mr. Datta, who was previously state Congress President, joined the BJP ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections.

He has won all elections from his home turf of Ramnagar since 1988, except for the 2013 polls when he was defeated by his CPI(M) rival. Mr. Datta also served as a Cabinet Minister in the Congress-led coalition government between 1988 and 1993.

The Chief Minister inquired about the leader’s condition during his visit. Mr. Datta rose to political prominence despite losing a hand in a bomb blast during his early days in politics.

Family members have stated that doctors have advised them to take him to Kolkata or Delhi for better treatment. The State government is reportedly arranging an air ambulance to transport the ailing leader.

