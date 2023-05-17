Former Minister and east U.P. strongman Hari Shankar Tiwari dies at 83

May 17, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Lucknow

Former State Minister and Brahmin leader from eastern Uttar Pradesh, Hari Shankar Tiwari, 83, passed away at his residence in Gorakhpur late on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. The Samajwadi Party (SP) leader was suffering from kidney problems for the past four years.

His last rites will be performed at Mukti Path in Barhalghanj town of Gorakhpur.

Tiwari, a strongman in Uttar Pradesh’s political landscape, was perhaps the first politician in the country to win an Assembly election while in jail in 1985. He won from the Chillupar segment as an independent candidate and continued to be its MLA till 2007.

The strongman served as Minister in various BJP, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) governments, and was famous for representing the Brahmin community in a region with a long history of competition between the Brahmin and Rajput groups. He remained influential in the region for more than three decades and faced multiple criminal cases during his political career.

After winning his first election as an Independent, he joined the Congress in late 1980s and in 1997, was founding member of the Akhil Bharatiya Loktantrik Congress along with Naresh Agarwal, Rajeev Shukla, Jagdambika Pal and Shyam Sunder Sharma.

He joined the BSP and SP in the later part of his political career. His son Bhishma Shankar Tiwari was elected as Sant Kabir Nagar MP in the 2009 parliamentary election on BSP symbol. Another son, Vinay Shankar Tiwari, was an MLA from Chillupar between 2017 and 2022 and contested against then Gorakhpur BJP Lok Sabha candidate and current U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath in the 2009 election.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav paid tributes to the former Minister. “May God grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow. Heartfelt tribute,” Mr. Yadav wrote on Twitter.