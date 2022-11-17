Former Meghalaya extremist gets bail, BJP to field him against CM Conrad Sangma

November 17, 2022 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - GUWAHATI:

The Meghalaya unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to field former extremist Bernard N. Marak, released on bail after three months in jail for allegedly running a sex racket, against the State’s Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

The BJP’s Meghalaya unit president, Ernest Mawrie said Mr. Marak will contest the South Tura seat that has been a stronghold of the Sangma family. The Lok Sabha member of the National People’s Party (NPP), Agatha Sangma had won the seat in 2018 before resigning to make way for brother Conrad Sangma.

“The cases against Bernard Marak have no basis and the NPP spared no effort to keep him in custody. He became a victim of political vendetta because the Chief Minister is aware of his rising popularity and is scared of losing the South Tura seat,” Mr. Mawrie said hours after Mr Marak was released on November 16.

The BJP is a minor ally in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government headed by the NPP. The relationship between the two parties began souring after Mr. Marak was arrested for allegedly turning his farmhouse on the outskirts of Tura, the political and commercial hub of western Meghalaya comprising the Garo Hills.

Mr. Marak was arrested from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh four days after the Meghalaya police raided his farmhouse close to midnight on July 22. Claiming his innocence, he said multiple cases were filed against him in order to ensure the Chief Minister has no competition in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Calling Mr. Marak an anti-graft crusader, the State BJP president wished him a “swift recovery from the trauma” he faced while in custody.

Mr. Mawrie said the BJP would be highlighting various irregularities of the NPP-led government as part of its electoral campaign. He claimed the BJP was kept in the dark on many aspects of governance despite being an ally of the NPP.

The Meghalaya BJP has been vocal about corruption in the autonomous district councils, the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited, the Saubhagya scheme and illegal mining of coal and its transportation.