Former Meghalaya CM J.D. Rymbai no more

Meghalaya's former chief minister J.D. Rymbai, 83, on Thursday died after a brief illness, his family members said.

The State government has declared a three-day State mourning as a mark of respect for the veteran leader, officials said. During the period of State mourning, there will be no official entertainment and the national flag will be flown at half-mast at all government establishments throughout the state, the state government said in a statement issued here.

Condoling the death of the former CM, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said, he is "pained" to learn about the demise of the former Chief Minister J.D. Rymbai.

"Shri Rymbai was a great statesman, adored by the people he served. His contribution to the development of our state will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace,” he said in a tweet.

Leader of Opposition Dr Mukul Sangma also expressed sorrow at the demise of the veteran leader and tweeted, “Deeply grieved by d passing away of a veteran leader & x-CM of our state, Bah J D Rymbai - deepest condolences 2 d bereaved family & relatives. Humility & integrity were synonymous with him; it was enriching working together - we'll miss him; RIP.”

Assembly's Commissioner & Secretary Andrew Simons in his condolence message said, “An eminent and seasoned political figure, (L) JD Rymbai will be remembered for his distinguished service as Deputy Speaker, Speaker and Chief Minister of Meghalaya. He will also be fondly remembered for his simplicity, amiable nature, selfless love and sacrifice for his people in a humble and quiet way. In his demise, the state has lost a tall and dedicated leader.” In this time of grief and sorrow, the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Secretariat conveyed its deepest sympathy to the bereaved family members and prayed that the Almighty will grant comfort and solace, he said.

Born to a poor family, Rymbai could not complete his graduation due to poverty. He took up a teaching and later obtained a graduate degree as well as a degree in education (B. Ed. - Bachelor of education). He also went on to become the headmaster of the school.

He entered active politics in 1983 and contested elections to the legislative assembly of Meghalaya on the Congress party ticket from the Jirang constituency successfully. He was made the deputy speaker of the legislative assembly in the same year. He was re-elected as MLA of Jirang three times consecutively in 1993, 1998 and 2003.

In 1993, he was elected the speaker of the Meghalaya Assembly. Since 1998, he has held charge of several ministries in the government.

He was regarded as a loyalist of the 2003-2006 chief minister D.D. Lapang. After dissidence over Lapang's leadership in 2006, he replaced Lapang as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya in 2006 for a year.

He is survived by his wife Peggymon Pathaw and had five children, three daughters and two sons with her. Rymbai resigned from the Assembly and from the Congress party in 2008.