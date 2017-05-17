Former Maoist’s daughter to represent India in volleyball

The 15-year-old daughter of a former Maoist has been selected to represent the country in an international volleyball tournament to be held in China in August.

Shireesa, the daughter of Chelamma Karami, a former Maoist cadre of Malkangiri district in Odisha, was selected for the under-18 national volleyball team following her outstanding performance at the junior championship camp held at Ernakulum in Kerala from April 19 to 24.

All credit to mother

Speaking to The Hindu over phone from Malkangiri, Shireesa credited her success to her mother. “I faintly remember my father, whom I had seen only once several years ago. My mother took the responsibility of raising me and my sister,” she said.

At one time, Chelamma was the most wanted naxalite in Odisha and adjoining Andhra Pradesh. Disillusioned with the violent activities of Maoists, she left the organisation in 1994. After surrendering she spent almost six years in prison and was released in 2000. She then took up the job of a cook at the Government (SSD) Girls’ High School and began a new life. Her priority was to provide proper education to her daughters.

Chelamma’s efforts are now bearing fruit. Apart from excelling in sports, Shireesa is also performing well in studies.

She secured 73.28% marks in the Class X board examinations this year.

Shireesa’s success in volleyball is also due to the determination and perseverance of her coach, Gyanendra Prasad Badoi, the District Sports Officer of Malkangiri. According to Mr. Badoi, he shares a father-daughter relationship with Shireesa and she calls him ‘bapa’ (father). Mr. Badoi, a trained volleyball coach, spotted Shireesa in 2013 during a visit to her school. She was among the 80 girls of the district selected for a volleyball coaching camp. After a year, the camp was discontinued, but Mr. Badoi continued to coach her.

‘Flag bearers of change’

“I made arrangements so that she could come to Malkangiri from Kalimela during holidays and weekends for coaching. Now with support from the administration, she will be taking admission in Malkangiri college and continue her volleyball practise,” Mr. Badoi said.

On Wednesday, the Malkangiri district police will honour Shireesa and her mother. “They are surely flag bearers of a change that is taking place in this region,” said Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Mitrabhanu Mohapatra.