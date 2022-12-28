HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh released from prison

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court had refused to stay its order granting him bail.

December 28, 2022 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh welcomed by supporters after being released from Arthur Road jail, in Mumbai, on Dec. 28, 2022.

Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh welcomed by supporters after being released from Arthur Road jail, in Mumbai, on Dec. 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was released on bail from Mumbai's Arthur Road prison around 5 pm on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court had refused to stay its order granting him bail in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Mr. Deshmukh (73), a Nationalist Congress Party leader, had been in prison since November 2021 when the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in an alleged money laundering case.

"I have full faith in the judiciary....the high court has observed that I was implicated in a false case," Mr. Deshmukh said, as senior NCP leaders including Ajit Pawar welcomed him outside the jail.

Related stories

Related Topics

Maharashtra

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.