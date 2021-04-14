CBI questions Anil Deshmukh for 7 hours

Mumbai

14 April 2021 11:05 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday recorded the statement of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with the preliminary enquiry into the corruption allegations against him.

“The statement of Mr. Deshmukh was recorded for about seven hours. The probe team may contact him again if necessary,” an official said.

On April 11, the CBI examined two personal assistants of Mr. Deshmukh, as their names had come up during the ongoing probe. The agency has also recorded the statements of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sanjay Patil, suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze and a Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The preliminary enquiry is being carried out on the Bombay High Court’s directive. The statement of Jayshree Patil, a complainant in the matter, has also been taken on record.

It was alleged that some police officers had been told to collect ₹100 crore every month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. After the High Court ordered the initial probe by the CBI, Mr. Deshmukh had resigned from the post.