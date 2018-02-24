Former Maharashtra cabinet minister expelled from Congress

Nagpur: Former Maharashtra cabinet minister and senior leader Satish Chaturvedi was expelled from the Congress for alleged anti-party activities on Friday.

The expulsion order issued by the State unit Congress secretary Ganesh Patil states Mr. Chaturvedi was accused of “putting and encouraging” rebel candidates during the 2017 municipal elections in Maharashtra.

“You encouraged and openly supported rebel candidates against the official party candidates during the 2017 municipal elections in Nagpur. We have received reports that you openly flouted the party discipline by campaigning for rebel candidates and by supporting them. An inquiry was conducted over the allegations against you. You were also served a notice by Nagpur district Congress Committee on January 23, 2018. But you neglected this notice and refused to come clean on the allegations against you,” the letter issued by Ganesh Patil reads.

“Taking into account all the allegations and an inquiry, the state Congress president has decided to cancel your primary membership of the party and expel you from the Indian National Congress,” the letter added.

No contact

Mr. Chaturvedi could not be contacted despite repeated attempts on Friday.

However, while speaking to this reporter last month, he had claimed that the Nagpur District Congress Committee had no authority to send him any notice.

The expulsion of Mr. Chaturvedi is being considered as a win of the Nagpur DCC led by Vikas Thakare and his mentor and former Nagpur MP Vilas Muttemwar.

The Nagpur unit of the Congress is divided into two factions — one led by Mr. Muttemwar and the other by Mr. Chaturvedi, and former Maharashtra cabinet ministers Nitin Raut and Anees Ahmad.

The Muttemwar group had also accused Mr. Chaturvedi of being involved in an ink throwing incident on Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan during the municipal elections last year.

Mr. Chaturvedi, however, had denied the allegations and said that the Congress unit of Vidarbha region should be separate from Maharashtra unit.