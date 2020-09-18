Other States

Former Madhya Pradesh minister Ramakant Tiwari dead

Rewa (MP) Former Madhya Pradesh minister Ramakant Tiwari died on Thursday evening at his residence in Chakghat after prolonged illness, family sources said.

Tiwari, 80, is survived by two sons and three daughters.

He had represented Teonthar assembly seat four times and served as animal husbandry minister in the BJP government headed by Uma Bharti.

