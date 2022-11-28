Former J&K CM Mehbooba vacates official house after being offered ‘dilapidated’ accommodation, moves to private house on Srinagar outskirts

November 28, 2022 10:32 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - SRINAGAR

She moved out of the official residence on Gupkar Road after the administration sent an eviction notice

Peerzada Ashiq

Peoples Democratic Party president and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Offered a “dilapidated” official accommodation, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday decided to shift to a private house on the outskirts of Srinagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following an eviction notice issued by the Lieutenant-Governor’s administration, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader vacated her official residence, Fair View, located on Gupkar Road in Srinagar, after 18 years. The house has a forest range in the backdrop and the Dal lake nearby. 

“The official residence offered to us in Srinagar’s Tulsi Bagh area was unliveable and in dilapidated condition. We decided to shift to a close relative’s house in Khimber area. We have vacated the official residence,” a family member told The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also Read | BJP should not act like Pakistani raiders of 1947 in J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

Ms. Mufti’s father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, who served as the Union Home Minister in the 1990s and the J&K Chief Minister in the 2000s, was allotted the accommodation in 2005.

The Lieutenant-Governor’s administration sent the eviction notice to Ms. Mufti in October this year. It said the legal provision under which ex-Chief Ministers were entitled to various facilities, including rent-free residential accommodation, was repealed by the government in 2020 after J&K was converted from a State into a Union Territory (UT).

The L-G administration had warned of action under Section (2) of Section 5 of the J&K Public Premises (Eviction of unauthorised occupants), 1988, in case Ms. Mufti and her family failed to leave the accommodation. Ms. Mufti was living with her mother and daughters in the official accommodation.

Official sources said Ms. Mufti was offered T5 Quarter in Tulsi Bagh. However, Ms. Mufti turned down the offer saying that it was in “a terrible shape and not in a liveable condition”.   

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US